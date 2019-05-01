KalyaanaKalai: Get Adorbs Game Of Thrones-Themed Handmade Wedding Invites From INR 50 Here

The kalyana patrikai (wedding invite) is one of the most important decisions in every wedding, especially when you’re trying to make it look unique. Bored of the same old Ganesha and palki designs, then check out Scraft. Chennai-based Sneha started Scraft where she designs eco-friendly, themed handmade wedding invites. What's the best part? They begin from INR 50. Whether you’re having your kalyaanam at a mandapam or by the beach, Scraft can design everything from hearts and flowers to abstract acrylic art and quirky Tamil film references depending on your wedding theme. Sneha’s doodles and sketches make the words ‘Save The Date’ a treasured memory. Truly!

Most invites end up in the trash, she says, and that’s why she uses biodegradable seed papers. So, when the invites are thrown, it can potentially grow into plants. She also makes invites from recycled paper by painting her designs on it to give it a crumpled paper texture.

So what kind of quirky designs are couples looking for nowadays? Floral cards for the nature-loving couple, dumbbell cards for the fitness freaks, and jail-themed cards for the adventurous ones, she’s done them all. For the ones who love Tamil and Chennai, she can make a special card just for you. Tamil inscriptions, pictorial representations, Kapaleeshwarar temple, Lighthouse, idly-vadai, and filter kaapi on your wedding invitations! (Don’t you just love Chennai?)