Pune's Eskopop Has Set Up Shop In Chennai And We Couldn't Be Happier!

The sun is being unforgiving and there's nothing more that you want than something to chill you off. Don't y'all agree? To make this more fun for you, we have found you another place you must visit if you love desserts. Called Eskopop, this Pune-based dessert parlour has opened a small kiosk in Kilpauk and we couldn't be happier. A blessing for vegans, this place offers yummy popsicles made with only natural fruit pulp and other ingredients. The menu is super fun and is spread across varieties like sorbettos, gelatos, popwiches ( popsicle sandwich, like OMG!) and pop shakes. Being true-blue coffee lovers, we tried their Irish Coffee Gelato that comes on a stick and loved the strong flavour it offered with every bite. For those who love fruity stuff, Eskopop offers refreshing flavours like mango, strawberry, guava chilli, jamun and more. You can also opt for popwiches that come with a popsicle filling stuffed between two crispy wafers. You can also put yummy sprinkles on top of your popsicles along with dips. Pretty cool righy? We're definitely coming back to this place. What about you?