Work Out Of A Cafe On A Budget, Courtesy GoFloaters

If you are a digital nomad, we understand the difficulty of zeroing in on a place to hold meetings. Meet, GoFloaters, who felicitate on-demand office spaces. Started by Shyam Sundar, GoFloaters have collaborated with over 50 cafes and restaurants where you can set up meetings, or work on an hourly basis.

So the next time you are in Guindy, you can work out of The Coffee Place at Ramada for INR 100. Is Adyar your area of preference? Check out The Book Office Event Space or Bombay Brasserie. There are several other cafes where you can sip on a cup of coffee and finish your work. They have an option in several areas like Jugo Cafe in Medavakkam, Sector 99 in Kilpauk, Cream & Fudge in T-Nagar, Nicky's Cafe in Egmore, Tea Trails in Anna Nagar, Ox & Tomato in Alwarpet and the list is quite exhaustive.

One needs to pay just INR 25 for an hour and there's no obligation of ordering food. If you choose to have lunch then you can avail their food coupons so you can get food at a discounted rate. How cool is that? Just like the several other co-working spaces in the city, they provide free wifi, which is a relief in itself! Ideal for that new entrepreneur, or a corporate employee who wants to work near home, independent professional, or freelancer.