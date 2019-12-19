From Weddings To Sundowners, This Label Has Outfits For All Occasions

Finding outfits for various occasions under one roof is quite difficult. But with this label, we're beginning to feel that doesn't have to be the case always. Intish by Chintya, a multi-designer boutique in T-Nagar, is making shopping easier and wardrobes glamourous with every outfit they design. From glittery lehengas to maxi dresses, you can find outfits of all kinds here or even get them customized from scratch.

We're particularly loving the Urvi Dama collection at this boutique that comprises flowy silhouettes in muted tones of lavender, powder pink, powder yellow and more. They also have beautiful drape dresses in hues of peach and teal starting INR 4300. Looking to shop party essentials? Keep it simple and classy with their LBDs and LBWs that come with pretty lace and shimmer detailing.

Intish by Chintya also does great work with ethnic and Indo-western wear. We're eyeing their yellow anarkali with contrasting red, banarasi dupatta. Their brocade sharara in mint green is also quite stylish and can make you look super elegant. But if you're really keen on bringing out your own style, go crazy with your ideas and get outfits custom made by Intish by Chintya. Housing their own tailoring unit, you can totally make your fashion fantasies a reality here. Just make sure to make an appointment with Chintya to discuss your ideas, and then wait to see our dream take shape.

