This Heat Season, All The More Reason To Scream Ice Cream With This Online Store

If you are one of those who are always looking for something new and healthy to eat then make Intox Homemade ice creams your next destination to order from. Started by Bhavna Arya from her home in Nungambakkam, Intox sells handmade ice creams and ice cream cakes with simple kitchen ingredients. Chocolate, Oreo, fresh fruits, motichur, Kesar thandai, strawberry-banana and the summer favourite, Alphonso mango; your favourite and Intox makes it! Seasonal ingredients like mangoes on summer and laddoos on Diwali is available too! How cool is that!

You can also customise ingredients in your ice cream and Intox is only one call away to give them to you. Ice-cream cakes are mostly made with egg; however, Intox will craft it eggless upon request. You can place the order on WhatsApp or on call and pick it up. They are open from 11 am to 2 am every day selling you their best for no more than INR 200. If it is your bad day and in need of ice cream then they take bulk orders as well as half-litre jars as well. Eat away your fill!



