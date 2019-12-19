There Is More Than Just Alterations That Takes Place At This Design Studio!

The next time you want your top or blouse altered, you don't have to request the tailor. Introducing, Just Alterations, a design studio run by Sunanda Jain, that will look into all your alteration needs. From loosening your top, tightening the sleeves or just getting a hole covered, Chennai-based Sunanda can do it for you, magically.

If your favourite and expensive top have got stains but you don't have the heart to throw that top away, worry not. Head to Just Alterations where they will repair the damage to the garment and give it a new look. From recycling, redesigning and restyling old garments, there is a lot more that happens at Just Alterations, other than just alterations.

Sunanda also designs anarkalis, gowns, salwars, ghaghras, suits, patialas, Indio-western outfits, etc. She undertakes customised dying orders if you want to give your saree a new look and feel. Giving up on old Kancheepuram silks is close to impossible, and we feel you on that. Sunanda can convert it into a new top, gown or a salwar. She is currently working on a 30-year-old saree that is being made in a reception dress.

So, the next time you look at a damaged garment with a heavy heart, think about us and Just Alterations who can get it fixed in no time.