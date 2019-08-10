Take Your Love For Indian Wear To The Next Level With Apparel From This Boutique

Got that love for printed sarees? Kannes Boutique in Kottupuram houses some bold coloured printed sarees that will make you shine under the heat of the sun. They have a saree collection selling linen, cotton, silk and tissue silk. We love their tissue; pure chanderi silk saree which comes with contrasting colours of grey and gold on the pink and orange border. They even have georgette organza sarees with floral patterns! You can either buy sarees or get your saree materials with customisable borders.

Kannes Boutique has recently launched their Chettinad saree collection and you can pair them up with Kalamkari printed blouse. Or perhaps you could match up a jacquard blouse with glossy bordered red or blue sarees. They have handwoven cotton sarees as well with special attention to thicker borders. They have linen-cotton as well.

Starting at INR 400, Kannes Boutique has rayon kurtis as well. Go for a beige or off white kurti for a regular workday or a wrap-around floral cotton kurti for that hot summer day out. They have silk kurtis with Banarasi silk dupattas that will light up any festival! Keep the worry out of your way when going for these pieces because they sell them in sizes ranging XS to 2XL.

