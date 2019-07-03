Ladies! With This Designer, It Will Only Be Your Outfit Doing All The Talking

There is no dearth of designers in Chennai but there are only a special few who can truly connect with your style mantra and ably bring it out through their craft. Label Dheepthi Soundararajan is one of them. Specializing in bespoke tailoring, this label is making us take our #OOTD goals very seriously. From wedding wear to casual outfits, this label can jazz up your wardrobe in any manner that you like.

Their bridal wear is particularly worth gawking over. Featuring extensive Indian motifs, beadwork, chaandbali stone work, zardozi and aari work, the bridal blouses here look nothing short of bejewelled artwork. If you're looking to get an entire lehenga set customized, Label Dheepthi Soundararajan can do that for you too. All you have to do is tell them what you're looking for and give your measurements and they'll care of the rest.

Not just wedding wear, Label Dheepthi Soundararajan also does customized outfits for maternity shoots, grand outfits for little girls, bespoke maxi dresses, crop tops and skirts, jackets, salwar suits, gowns and more. Their Ikkat dresses and cotton dresses are our fave and look perfect for Chennai's humid weather. We feel sorted. What about you?



