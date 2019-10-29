Live The Plush Life And Get Outfits Designed By This Celebrity Designer

Getting outfits designed by celebrity designers sure does sound fancy but is not always easily accessible. Label Swarupa seems to be bridging that gap. This label has styled Bigil actress Indhuja Ravichandran and Big Boss fame Reshma Pasupuleti and ladies, you can get bespoke tailoring done for yourself by them too.

Run by Swarupa Sathakarni, Label Swarupa's blouse designing is simply on point. Whether you want intricate zardosi and aari work or slay with crisp patterns and cuts, this label can help you put your look together and make you dazzle. They do customised sarees too. We particularly loved their bright red chiffon saree with gold zari and sleeveless blouse. Gave us total Sushmita Sen feels from Main Hoon Na. But if you're looking for something more contemporary, their Indo-western saree with long slit sleeves oozes chic elegance, and you can get it customised to your liking.

You can even get casual gowns, anarkalis and dresses designed from Label Swarupa. They even do customised outfits for kids. Got your big day coming up? Label Swarupa also offers bridal styling services and can help you pick the best jewellery, makeup look and hairstyle for your outfit.