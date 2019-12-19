Dress Up Your Little Kids With Some Adoring Patterns At This Store In Velachery

All hail chillar party! Tiny tots will soon be taking over the world while looking their best. Little freaks store in Velachery houses some of the most adorable kidswear right from newborns to 12 years of age. They have both Indian as well as western wear options to choose from. Whether its red polka-dotted dress with a belt or a lehenga with a matching blouse, you have your options open. They have a variety of western products as well. You can choose a solid coloured half-sleeved dress or a halter neck with poofy pleats with prices starting at INR 300.

Little Freaks has interesting collections for boys as well with checked and striped shirts at INR just 150. Although our favourite is the way they style up their mannequin with a cute little sunglass along with denim half shorts and a jacket! They have got t-shirts and polo tee to choose from as well. You can shop for accessories for both boys and girls with caps, sunglasses and hair accessories up on display. You can buy 10 pairs of cutesy, pastel-coloured mickey mouse hairclips for INR 45. We think that's a steal!

Looking for products for your new baby? You can welcome your baby happily with all the products available under one roof, at Little Freaks. They have got soft cotton blankets and baby net in a variety of colours. They have a collection of multi-branded diapers and nappies as well. Baby powder, baby soaps, baby oils along with baby socks and shoes, you will find them all here. Remember those little cloth shoes which made "peu-peu" sounds when you walked as a kid? They have those as well. Now your kid can go as freaky as they want as along as they do their homework by 8 pm.