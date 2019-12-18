Maduravoyal

Bakeries
The Table

Sip On Quarter Bottle Milkshakes In Flavours Like Popcorn & Salted Caramel
Maduravoyal
Automobile Services
The Bling Detailing Studio

Riders Assemble! This Store In Valasaravakkam Will Bling Up Your Ride
Valasaravakkam
Gardening Stores
Vintage Nursery

A Green House, Plants Lined Up, & Organic Chicken Eggs: This Nursery Will Make Your Forget The Bustle Of The City!
Valasaravakkam
Casual Dining
The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Mogappair
Restaurants
Pandian hotel

A carnivore's Dream At Hotel Pandian!
Nolambur
Boutiques
The Wardrobe

Ladies, Wear Your Tradition With Ethnic Wear From This Boutique In Valasaravakkam
Valasaravakkam
Clothing Stores
Kids & Queens

Mommies And Babies Day Out At This Apparel Store In Valasaravakkam
Valasaravakkam
Home Bakers
Hew & Frost

This Chennai Baker Makes Jaw Dropping Chandelier Cakes To GOT Themed Ones
Porur
Classes & Workshops
Combat Kinetics

This Fitness Centre Offers MMA To Bootcamps & You Can Attend A Free Class Too
Valasaravakkam
Electronics
Mercy Electronics

Can't Make It To Ritchie Street? Just Hop Over To Mercy Electronics
Porur
Bakeries
Sugar Base Studio

These Home-Baked Pinteresty Macarons Melt In Your Mouth And Will Transport You To France
Porur
Sweet Shops
Gnanamadura Sweet & Snacks

Give Your Kitchen A Break And Head To This Mess In Valasaravakkam For Unlimited Meals
Valasaravakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
The ThickShake Factory

Shake It Off: Make Your Own Creamy, Thickshakes With Chocolate Bars & Whipped Cream Here
Valasaravakkam
Casual Dining
FoodWalk - Flavours Of Lanka

Ceylon Tea, Appams & Sambol: Your Search For Authentic Sri Lankan Food Ends Here
Mogappair
Gaming Zone
Moosaaland

This Play Area In Mogappair Will Take Your Little Ones To A Mystical Land Of Fun And Friends
Mogappair East
Casual Dining
New Andhra Meals Hotel

Turn Up The Heat With Late Night Spicy Andhra Food At This Hotel
Valasaravakkam
Bakeries
Kalavara Traditional Kerala Shop

Hmm Tasty! This Store In Mogappair Bakes And Sells Traditional Kerala Snacks
Mogappair
Sporting Goods Stores
Alpha Sports

Score Big And Save Big With Sports Accessories From This Store
Valasaravakkam
Clothing Stores
Chithraa's

Shop For Your Whole Fam Jam At This Fancy Clothing Store
Valasaravakkam
Clothing Stores
Aviator

From Nautical Shirts To Corduroy Pants, Shop Your Closet At This Menswear Store
Valasaravakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Kati Roll Express

Rolls For The Hungry Souls: This Eatery Serves A Range At Reasonable Prices
Valasaravakkam
