Villivakkam

Museums
Rail Museum

Get On Board This Railway Museum For Under INR 25 & Gawk At Vintage Coaches, Toy Trains & More
Villivakkam
Pet Stores
Sree Pet Zone

Sree Per Zone: A Stop For All Pets & Their Accessories.
Kolathur
Gyms
SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Anna Nagar
Dessert Parlours
That Waffle Place!

Salted Caramel Or Nutella: Get Waffles At Just INR 80 At This Chain's Newest Outlet
Anna Nagar East
Gyms
Anytime Fitness

With Equipment And Decor On Point, You Won’t Feel Like Skipping Gym Day Here!
Anna Nagar
Parks
ICF Park

Off-Beat Beautiful Sunset View Point in Chennai
Ayanavaram
Sports Venues
Plusportz

Anna Nagar Has A New Sports Centre And It Is Everything You’ve Ever Wanted!
Anna Nagar
Libraries
Libros Kids Library & Activity Centre

This Home-Run Library For Kids Is Adorable & Has 2K+ Imported Books For Your Tiny Tots To Read
Anna Nagar West
Other
Anna Nagar

Have You Eaten These Legendary Samosas From Murugesan Anna Yet?
Anna Nagar
Meat Shops
Fipola

Get Salmon Steaks, Marinated Chicken & Other Fresh Proteins Delivered In 90 minutes
Anna Nagar East
Clothing Stores
Eva Apparels

Shararas To Maxi Dresses, Shop Them All At This Anna Nagar Boutique
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
A2 Fashion

Get Awesome Linen Sarees At This Anna Nagar Store
Anna Nagar
Toy Stores
Mera Toy Shop Mera Baby Shop

From Board Games And Stationery To Dolls And Stuffed Teddies, It’s Raining Toys At This Store
Anna Nagar East
Clothing Stores
Jullaaha Threads Of Tradition Sarees

From Exclusive Kalamkari Sarees To Organic Beauty Products, The Merch At This Boutique Is Simply Lit!
Anna Nagar East
Fast Food Restaurants
Kolapasi Takeaway

This Takeaway Is Winning Hearts And Tummies With Podi Idlis And Transgender Inclusive Kitchen
Anna Nagar East
Boutiques
The Dressmaker

This Boutique Is A Haven For Embroidered Ensembles And We Love It!
Anna Nagar West
Food Stores
Milagro

Party Thyme: Buy Seasoning And Herbs Starting INR 99 From This Store
Anna Nagar East
Salons
Essensuals

Time For A Makeover? Up Your Style Game With A Brand New Hairdo From Essensuals
Perambur
Dessert Parlours
The Perf Ice Candy

Relive Your Childhood With These Vegan, Ice Candies!
Anna Nagar West
Fast Food Restaurants
Catalyst Food

Going Vegan? We Know Of A Take Away Place You Will Love
Anna Nagar West
Dessert Parlours
Bubble Bee

This Place Has Got Delicious Waffles & Bubble Tea
Anna Nagar
