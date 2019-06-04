If you're a nostalgic 90s baby like me, you must be missing those sweet candies that came in all of two flavors - orange and lemon. Inippu Mittai ring a bell? Giri Traders in Mylapore has these candies in new exciting flavours as well as the traditional ones. They have mittais in litchi, kacha aam, and mango (For the summer feel). They also have imli ladoos, aam pak candies, and other such interesting flavours.
Missing Your Childhood Sweet Candies? This Place Has Them All, In New Flavours Too!
