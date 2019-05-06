Cutesy Stationery To Funky Home Accessories, This Purusawakkam Store Is Simply Lit!

A tiny store in Vellala Street, Nids Colleections is filled with cutesy, colourful merch. From piggy-banks and mugs to coin pouches and stationery, this place offers fun stuff for both adults and kids at affordable prices. Whether you're looking to buy gifts in bulk or simply love knick-knacks, you can get a fair share of all of those things here and feel sorted. We loved the Doraemon mugs here that start from about INR 200. Nids Colleections also has quirky water bottles, piggy-banks in Minion forms, Hello Kitty and more here. The stationery articles are also quite appealing. Burger shaped sticky notes, chocolate bar shaped diaries that even smell like chocolate, dot pens with fans attached, pencil pouches and compass boxes, sketch pens, fancy crayons, they have it all. We also found pretty home accessories like sequinned-cushions, colourful silicone-based kitchen accessories, fancy phone stands, light lamps and more here starting from about INR 200. Nids Colleections also has lovely bags and wallets. The iridescent makeup pouches and coin pouches particularly won us over along with the slings with unicorns on it. We also found pineapple shaped silicon earphone pouches, printed clutches with applique detailing and more here. You can even get these in bulk here if needed.