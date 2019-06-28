Picture Perfect: This Store Is Framing Memories One At A Time

Pictures are the best memories you can gift that special someone and Sudi in Alwarpet is here to make these memories last longer. We say that because they have some very unique varieties of photo frames. The frames are mostly in wood and come in different shapes. From heart-shaped (for your loved one) to oval and diamond, these frames can add a touch of love to your walls. They also have a frame that opens up like a greeting card and is adorable. If you want your frame in specific colours, they'll paint it for you. So give that boring wall a personal touch with frames that carry the most precious memories. The photo frames start from INR 200. While not working, we collect fridge magnets and Sudi has become our favourite. Besides quirky magnets in different shapes, you can also get a picture printed. Slip in a message like "slay" or "Woke up like this", or anything you want using the fun fonts they offer.