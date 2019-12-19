Shop Kurtis And Skirts At Affordable Prices At This Store

It's time to get in on our summer collection, and if it's on a budget, yay! Ramsons in T Nagar is the store for hagglers and those looking for an affordable shopping experience. This store deals mainly with women's clothing and you can buy kurtis, nightwear, palazzos, and skirts. Their skirt collection consists of buttoned and wrap-around skirts. Most of them are hand-painted kalamkari and are baggy, which is perfect for hot weather. The palazzos come in plain colours, so you can just buy white or blue and wear that with various kurtis. They've also got printed cotton palazzos and the green and white one with leaves is our fave! Kurtis are also available at Ramsons, but these aren't for fancy occasions. The cotton kurtis are priced from INR 350 and come on batik prints - these are perfect for everyday wear. The palazzos and skirts are priced from INR 280. Check out this store the next time you're in Pondy Bazar!