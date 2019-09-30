Puttu For Our Ooru: Check Out This Tiny Puttu Stall The Next Time Your In Mylapore

Despite all the rush and madness one usually finds in Mylapore Tank, we still love it for all the lovely bric-a-brac this place offers. This time we found a puttu stall parked a little further ahead of Nithya Amirtham in North Mada Street. Located on the opposite side of this iconic restaurant, Royal Puttu stall doesn't serve your regular Kerala puttus. Adding his own Tamil style spin, as Shankar, the owner of the stall likes to call it, you can gorge on freshly steamed puttu here. After a tiring shopping session, a plate full of piping hot puttu here felt heavenly. We tried Royal Puttu's whole wheat puttu which is first steamed and then tossed with brown sugar, dessicated coconut and ghee. Prepared in about 5-7 minutes with just the right amount of sweetness, this tasted like Rajasthani churmaa, only less moist and greasy. For a price of INR 50 per plate, we found it to be a great meal, rich in fibre too. Royal Puttu also offers other five kinds of puttus - red rice, Foxtail Millet, white rice, Pearl Millet and Ragi. While the Pearl Millet got sold out, we found the texture of their red rice puttu to be much smoother than the whole wheat one. If you're keen on trying other flavours, Shankar would gladly make you sample them. Served on a banyan leaf cut in the shape of a round plate, the puttu here is presented as a loose mixture you can have with a spoon.