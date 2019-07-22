Be Bold And Beautiful With Awesome Indo-Western Apparel From This Boutique In Valasaravakkam

We just had to stop and get into this boutique in Valasaravakkam because of their indie designs and their pseudo traditional ethnic wear. Samyama Boutique is your single-window for a trendy, stylish and individualistic wardrobe. All those indo-western divas, pull down your sunglasses, check-out this boutique and walk out with some uber cool additions to your wardrobe. To begin with, we spent a lot of time in their kurti section, just exploring the variety and range of designs they had to offer. With abstract modern designs as well as simple embroidered designs, these are perfect for summer. They also keep dress material with traditional patterns and prints as well as long kurtis and casual long dresses. Our hearts went out to their denim dresses that can help you nail that rock chic look. Samyama Boutique's sharara collection in silk and cotton fabrics is drool-worthy and is sure to turn heads at any occasion. Do not forget to check out their gorgeous dupatta collection that come with printed designs as well as embroidered patterns. We loved the earthy hues the dupattas come in and you can pair them with western wear too. We went gaga over their summer collection which includes crop tops and patiala pairings with an embroidered long overcoat that we fell in love with. We also noticed that some of their apparel had beautiful Madhubani paintings too, and we can’t wait to go back for them.