When In Pondicheery, Drop By This Place For Some Delicious Creamy Ice Creams

Trust me the taste and variety of ice creams at White Town, will make you scream more! Gelateria Montecatini Terme is a small outlet in Pondicherry (having few more in other places too), which serves delicious chilled creamy ice creams. The place is bustling with a variety of flavours ranging from Italy, Dubai, Iran, India, etc. I was totally smitten with the taste of ‘Dubai Cream’ i tried. Its creamy texture melts in mouth without any extra effort deeply satisfying your taste buds :) I and my husband loved this place so much that the next day we went back to try some more flavours and this time I enjoyed my scoop of chocolate flavoured ice cream. You can enjoy your ice cream looking at the ocean, as the outlet is rightfully located with a sea view in front.