Have You Hung Out At This Iconic Milkshake Place In Mylapore?

For more than a decade, school and college goers in an around Mylapore have made Senthil Softy Zone (located at Kutcheri Road) a regular hang out zone. How do we know? We’ve been there all through our school years!

Started in 1987, Senthil Softy Zone has grown from a tiny joint that served only milkshakes to being everyone’s fave eatery. Ask anyone in Mylapore where this place is, and they will point it out. From office goers and couples to school students and families, everyone has been here and we can totally vouch for it!



While they started just with fresh fruit juices and soft serve ice creams, over the years, they have added a few dishes to their menu. Their puffs (baby corn, cheese, paneer), samosas and sandwiches starting INR 10 are quite a hit. Pass by around 4 pm and you’re sure to see students from schools like Siva Swami Kalalaya and Vidhya Mandhir gabbing over a glass of flavoured milkshake. Their chocolate and strawberry are a must try but our personal favourite is their vanilla.

Mahesh anna, who has been working there since 2002 tells us that the school kids who had come there in the early 2000s continue to come here. Nostalgia is one of the main reasons why people still go back to this spot. Even after transitioning from school, the taste of these ice creams still linger with the people, and that's what keeps Senthil Softy Zone going, he says.

