Shake, Drink, Repeat: That'll Be The Only Thing On Your Mind At This Shake Chain

Like Taylor Swift sings, Haters Gonna Hate, and we're just going to Shake It Off. Bangalore's popular thick shake chain, Shake It Off is in our city and we love it. Started by Pradeep Kumar Jain, the store is bang on the Ashok Nagar main road. You get the thick shake, vegan shakes, frozen yogurt-based shakes, cake shakes, and some out-of-the-box shake options that can hit you up here! Their chocolate options are decadent and include Choco Oreo, The Breakup which is a brownie based shake, Ferraro Rocher, Kit Kat, and Nutella. We went with the Oreo shake which is a perfect blend of chocolate, Oreo crumbs, and a ball of ice cream. Their cake-based shakes are equally interesting. Options being red velvet, blueberry cheesecake, raspberry cheesecake, and cookies. It was a refreshing change to have red velvet cake in the format of a shake. The cake pieces that come with every sip can sure spruce up your mood! If you like experiments, then you have six choices in front of you. Gulab jamun, pan, Nutella and coffee, dark chocolate, jam, and mint Oreo. We tried the pan flavoured shake and it didn't disappoint. They have a limited but well thought out munchies section too- starting with sandwiches, burgers, Maggi, Momo, and fries. Try what you may but don't miss their cheese momos which melt in your mouth and leave you asking for more. We also liked their herb cheese sandwich which is bland but appealed to our taste palette. For something spicier, try their Schezwan paneer sandwich. We also like how the store has simple interiors (nautical inspired with a deck, anchor, beach-bottles, etc) and the seating is casual, too.