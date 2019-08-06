Own A Piece Of Textile Heritage In Your Wardrobe With This Boutique

We say yes yes to the saree culture! Shambhavi Boutique, in Kodambakkam, is a haven for sarees in varying traditional designs as well as fabrics. They keep a variety of silks including tussar, soft hand, cotton silk and loom. They primarily work with ethnic and traditional designs. However, we found some beautiful contemporary designs too in some of their sarees. A sucker for authentic work, Shambhavi Boutique actively works with local artisans for their inventory. They use a lot of block printing, hand painting and intricately embroidered designs. They even handpick each saree that is placed in their showroom, based on the quality and design.We particularly loved their exclusively handcrafted kalamkari and ikat designs. Along with sares, Shambhavi Boutique offers salwars, kurtis, blouses and statement terracotta jewellery. They customise orders and offer in-house tailoring services too! You can go all traditional or make a statement with contemporary fashion here. They've got baubles to add some quirk too.