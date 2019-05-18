Tawas, Tissue Boxes And Walls, This Place Will Paint Them All For You!

Aarthi Sivaramakrishnan founded The Colour Company to jazz up everyday objects with art, and we are loving it. Decoupage on glass bottles, trays, boxes, holders, storage spaces, walls, furniture, and anything else you can think of, The Colour Company can give these objects a makeover. They have quirky merch starting from fridge magnets to wall hangers starting INR 100 and you can buy them at The Light Up Store and Earth Story. You can get off-beat acrylic designs on little wooden boxes and trays starting INR 400.



Nothing is out of reach for The Colour Company, they have painted quirky designs on weightlifting belts and made boring old tawas and utensils colourful. They also painted a galaxy with acrylic paints on the plywood between a bunk bed, so when you go to bed, it’s like you’re watching the sky. Got an empty wall in your bedroom? You can get that painted in any theme or design you want! Masai Mara, the Northern Lights, or a wall filled with your fave band, The Colour Company will paint out your imagination!

