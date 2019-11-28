In The Mood To Score Some Eagles? Tee Away At These Golfing Places In Chennai

If you're looking to sharpen your shots and get some good practice, Golf Plant at Race Course road at Guindy is the perfect spot. Simply grab your basket of gold balls and head to any one of the covered bays and swing away with a range of clubs. You could also get professional assistance from the instructors there or simply aim for the 400 yard mark with a 7 iron or the driver. This range also features a small putting range to practice your shots on the greens.