It can't get more classy than a game of golf. Let it be business meetings or a friendly hangout, golf makes it more luxe and sophisticated. If you're looking for some 'tee time', grab your clubs and get your caddie, because we just found some of the best golfing spots in Chennai.
In The Mood To Score Some Eagles? Tee Away At These Golfing Places In Chennai
AKDR Golf Village
- Upwards: ₹ 2500
Madras Gymkhana Golf Annex
Set within the compounds of the Madras Race Course, MGC (Madras Gymkhana Club) Golf Annex is one of the most iconic golfing spots in Chennai. Prices start at INR 750 for the weekdays and INR 2000 for the weekends and public holidays. Additional charges are included for hiring clubs, trolleys and caddies. This golf course is also certified to host national and international tournaments. Head to this 18-hole haven for one of the most perfect golfing experiences in the city.
- Upwards: ₹ 750
TNGF Cosmo Golf Club
The Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) Cosmo Golf course is 6479 yards, has 18 holes and is affiliated to over 10 clubs in India and Malaysia. If you're looking for the ultimate golfing experience, look no further. This course has two large water hazards and is heavily wooded with neem, banyan and tamarind trees, giving you a tough challenge. World class tournaments are frequently hosted here and the course is regularly used by VIPs and celebrities. Find your way to TNGF course to have a luxe golfing experience.
- Upwards: ₹ 2360
Golf Planet Driving Range
If you're looking to sharpen your shots and get some good practice, Golf Plant at Race Course road at Guindy is the perfect spot. Simply grab your basket of gold balls and head to any one of the covered bays and swing away with a range of clubs. You could also get professional assistance from the instructors there or simply aim for the 400 yard mark with a 7 iron or the driver. This range also features a small putting range to practice your shots on the greens.
- Upwards: ₹ 1295
