Peeps! You Can Now Get Turkish Ice Cream With All The Theatrics Right Here In Kilpauk!

Yes! You read that right. You can now witness the theatrics of the globally famous Turkish ice creams right here in Kilpauk, all thanks to Twisting Scoops. A pretty dessert place, these guys serve up the traditional Turkish ice cream s (also called Dondurma) that are known for their resistance to melting. Imagine not having to slurp down your softy cones quickly, just to avoid making a mess! Pretty cool, right? From Alphonsya and Biscuitino to Blueberry, Watermelon Sorbet and Rocher Dondurma, Twisting Scoops offers you plenty of options to choose from. They also have a pretty cool offer where you can get triple scoop of different ice cream flavours for INR 199, while a single scoop costs about INR 149. We tried their Turk Kahve, which is made with traditional fine coffee powder and loved the dense flavour of the ice cream. The whole performance by the Turkish man added to the whole experience. Their Dolce Latte and Cookies & Cream also looked quite appealing. For those looking for something more zingy, you can try their Lemon Mint. Twisting Scoops also has Tiramisu, Red Velvet and Whiskeyino, which we're having for our next visit. While the ice cream texture is a bit chewy and may not be liked by everyone, you must visit the place for the entire experience at least once.