Give Your Tiny Tots The Joy Of Games With Eco-friendly Toys From This Store In Pallikaranai

Back in the days of our grandparents and our perhaps even our parents, they had games that called more for their creativity and were so much more outdoorsy. With so many digital games, toys are starting to become a thing of the past, and whatever toys are there, they have lost that craftmanship being made out of plastic. Woody Toy Store in Pallikaranai, just as the name suggests, is making and selling its own version of wooden toys and artefacts. These toys are not only eco-friendly but will make your kids fall in love with them, thanks to their pretty patterns!

Woody Toy Store has a variety of colourful wooden animals and bird. We love their cute wooden dancing giraffes. Not only are they brightly coloured with a mix of blues and oranges, but the single wood pieces on its legs make it dance as well! You can buy them at INR 180. They have wooden bath ducks as well. You can get wooden bikes, scooters and tractors too. We love how neatly the wheels of the tractors are carved out for them to rotate, and they are priced at just INR 250.

Woody Toy Store has house sets as well. You can have your little tea party with their tea set comprising miniature wooden cups, trays and kettles. If that doesn't satisfy you, then you can buy a full kitchen set as well! You can buy your kid wooden pencil boxes too. These pencil boxes have separate pen and pencil holders. They come in both colourful forms as well as raw wooden carvings. You can take their games a notch higher with their wooden chess and ludo game pieces. Their 3 in 1 chess, backgammon and checkers board will cost you just INR 300. We adore these authentic pieces.