This Brand Does A Great Job Of Up-cycling Furniture You No Longer Use

Part whimsy, part practical, this novel venture is restoring our faith in old-fashioned up-cycling. Inspired by their super resourceful grandmother who magically turned saris into blankets, tattered tees into rugs and plastic bags into flowers, Abhinav and Ira decided to roll up their jeans and have a field day themselves.

Their poison of choice? Home decor. They have an overworked warehouse in Sector 53, Gurgaon where they turn headboards into benches and landfill tyres into poufs. The transformations are indeed spectacular – we still can’t get over this crib-turned-bookshelf. You can either order these beauties online or hit them up for custom orders.