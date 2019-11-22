All Set To Be Winter Ready? Here’s Where You Can Get All Your Essentials!

Loving the nip in the air? Don’t forget to keep yourself warm and while you’re at it, let’s make it fashionable? If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop for all your winter needs, head straight to UNIQLO. Here’s everything you can grab at their newly opened store in India.
Ultra Light Down Jacket
Warm and stylish jackets that can be packed into a small pouch? Yes, please! These thin and ultra-compact jackets are the best bet for winter and apt for your travel needs, office wear and more.
Fleece
Make your winter evenings fun with warm fleece apparel that comes with a relaxed fit. UNIQLO’s lightweight fleece is wrinkle-resistant and easy to take care of, which means you can stay in or party out as you like.
UNIQLO Knits
100% premium, 100 % pure and 100 % comfortable; From the premium feel of cashmere to easy case features of soft merino wool, UNIQLO offers the best of woolen sweaters in a variety of colours.
HEATTECH Thermals
HEATTECH is a Japanese technology and an innovation in innerwear which takes moisture from your body and converts it into heat, hence giving you warmth in a single layer without adding bulk. This comes in 3 variants: regular HEATTECH for everyday winter, HEATTECH extra warm for colder days and HEATTECH ultra warm for varying degrees of winter. Besides jerseys, they also have HEATTECH leggings which make sure you are warm from head to toe!
Hybrid Down
This all new outerwear combines premium down with moisture absorbing and body heat insulating technology. With the onset of winter season, we recommend you hoard these for sure!
Kid’s Wear
Keep your tiny tots warm and toasty with UNIQLO’s range of winter wear.. From HEATTECH and parkas to sweatshirts and hoodies, the brand has everything under one roof for your little ones.
Warm Pants
Winters call for a new set of pants that not only provide comfort but look stylish as well. UNIQLO offers a range of warm pants that use warm technology to keep you cosy. This one’s a definite win-win!
Fleece Set/Loungewear
We swear by their fleece loungewear collection. It’s light, warm, and perfect to relax in. Their stylish fleece looks like knitwear but can be worn at home as well.
Designer Collaboration With JW Anderson
UNIQLO has collaborated with the London-based JW Anderson for their Fall/Winter 2019 collection. The theme for this season’s collection is the Great British Outdoors. Drawing inspiration from the town of St. Ives in Cornwall, England, known for its seamless blend of art and nature, this new LifeWear offering fuses traditional British elements with the modern designs of JW Anderson.
They also have other International collaborations, including one with Marimekko that is soon to hit the stores!
All of this and more is available at UNIQLO, Ambience mall (Vasant Kunj) and their newest store is opening at DLF cyberhub on 28th November. Go on now, make this winter a fashionable one with UNIQLO!
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
