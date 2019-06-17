It Is Truly A Royal Experience Filled With Sumptuous Delicacies

If you are looking for some authentic Chinese fine dining restaurant with a plush interior and a great view of the city from the 16th floor, Royal China is the dinner spot! I can definitely say that this is the best Chinese restaurant in town! It goes by its name and is a very upmarket, traditional looking Chinese retro with touches of gold, red and black hues. I went there for a family get together. And luckily there were 6 of us so we had a chance to try many dishes, from the more common sounding ones to quite exquisite ones! The staff is extremely efficient and will guide you through the menu based on your likes and dislikes with expertise that defines proficiency in the cuisine! For all those who are gluten or MSG intolerant, do inform them and they will guide you to the dishes you can safely have! They have some really exotic and exquisite dishes on their menu which you definitely won’t find in any other Chinese restaurant in the city! Being real seafood lovers we kick-started our eating session with crab sweet corn soup, and it simply was the best I had so far - made creamy with pureed yellow corn and not out of glutinous corn flour and bits of substandard white corn. Then for starters we had fried tiger prawns, succulent barbecue pecking duck with prawn crackers which was served with pancakes and sliced cucumber, we also couldn’t resist ordering assorted dimsums of crab, prawn, chicken, and lamb - it had a very thin outer covering with very rich filling. The main course too offers so much that you'll be spoilt for choices. We started with steamed whole red snapper (fish), Sliced fish in ginger and spring onion, chicken fried rice and stir-fried chicken with oyster sauce and veggies. Portions were decent and their food presentation was culinary eye candy to the true sense! And of course, the taste and flavour made me rate this spot 5/5! After trying these many dishes, we were left with no space for the desserts. All of this left us raving about the dining experience in Royal China! In a nutshell, Royal China does true justice to its name.