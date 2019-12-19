Give Your Room A Makeover With Kasa Adbhuta's Quirky Furniture

The smell of fresh woodwork and old, almost-forgotten antique pieces mix together and overwhelm you as you walk in. Like a treasure chest that exploded, the store is full of surprises, and we had to walk through it at least thrice to really get a feel of what they stock.

We spotted a quirky blue Pepsi-themed trunk that’s great for stashing away your off-season attire. If you’re looking to give your existing closet an update, they've got some really cool cupboards as well. Kasa Adhbuta's assorted home decor items like magazine holders (to showcase your latest edition of Vogue), rustic wooden candle stands, key holders that can even double up as a clothes hook and Batik-style trays are perfect to customise your space.

Looking for book shelves? This store has got plenty in different sizes so you can easily make room for them, as well as come in different colours. They’ve got traditional wooden shelves and more contemporary options , all perfect to show off your impressive collection.