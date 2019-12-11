Get Your Running On Track With adidas Women’s Brigade!

Ever thought that running was boring and a solo person sport? Well then you haven’t attended any of the adidas Runners sessions in your city! The adidas Runners, a global running community brings together runners from all walks of life and of all levels in their running journey. So whether you’re a beginner, amateur or a pro, the adidas runners has something to offer to each and every individual. The running community can be spotted running in their hard to miss black AR Tees over the weekends in popular running zones in the city and also clocking a quick mileage every Wednesday. Led by adidas Crew and Captain, these individuals know how to take their fun seriously!

adidas runners are constantly on the move and the calendar every month is packed with something exciting, be it plogging, or fighting marine plastic pollution with beach clean ups! Recently, they launched an uber cool and one of a kind programme for women with a simple objective of making these divas cross the finish line at the upcoming races in the city. Calling themselves the ‘Women’s Brigade’, these women trained with the adidas runners community for three months. As one would imagine, the 12 weeks were gruelling with alarms going off at 3.30 am to train and challenge the mind and body but also focused on aspects of celebrating the undying spirit of community and the women.

Come race day, the Women’s Brigade had a total of 84 finishers in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, where a majority of these women ran their first 10k and 21k. They even had podium finishers! A feat which is truly remarkable for first time runners!! While the highlight surely was the fact that the women successfully ran their first race, there were several community members and mentors, who were pacing these women on the course, keeping the spirits high and motivating them to not give up! A sight which was truly heart-warming!

Catch a glimpse of the fun, hardwork and success of the Women’s Brigade, and don’t forget to sign up for the adidas runners session on adidas running app.

Click here to join adidas Runners group in Delhi, Mumbai or Bangalore.