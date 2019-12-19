Not Just Clothes, Sarojini Nagar Has A Fix For Your Home Decor Woes Too

Their variety. They have got all kinds of designs to suit your vibe - glam, quirky, boho or relaxed. This festive season, you can deck up your homes with the prettiest cushion covers. The collection is rather exhaustive. Search through the piles, and you will find everything that you are looking for and might even come back with the ones you didn’t need, but just loved. They have also got options for your daily and jazzy days, the type you will find at a high-end decor store. And the best part? They are well-priced. The range starts from INR 70, and goes up to INR 200, with no hidden costs.