Authentic Italian At The Pasta Bowl Company

Their pastas include spaghetti, fettuccini, and bucatini with signature sauces like Frutti Di Mare, Nocerini, and Aglio e Olio Parmesano. And don’t miss their selection of stuffed pastas. There’s Tortellini Puttanesca, Cappellacia di Zucca, and classics like the Lasagna Al Forno. Their pastas are so popular that often times certain items can be sold out.

It’s also important to note that while many of their dishes remain on the menu all year round, The Pasta Bowl Company makes sure to bring you the freshest of ingredients.

Aside from pasta, The Pasta Bowl Company has a great breakfast starting at INR 299 plus taxes. You can choose from platters of cut fruit, choice of a cold cut, choice of Italian cheese,eggs and Italian coffees.

So for all you Gurugramwallas looking for authentic pasta and Italian dishes, there’s no other choice for a true taste of Italy than The Pasta Bowl Company.