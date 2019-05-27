Bag 'Em All! Find The Trendiest Embellished Clutches At This Store

If you are looking to buy some embellished beauties, Boutique Jalouze is exactly what you are looking for. With shapes that will make your outfit look better and styles that will suit your personality, it’s finally time when you give your OOTN an upgrade. And if you are thinking what’s unique about this store, we have an endless list for you.

While the brand has a good variety in colours, you’ll also find pieces that are embellished, fringed, feathered and bags with engraved cutwork design. If the fabric is something that concerns you, then they have clutches and bags available in satin, raw silk, velvet, so yes, no excuses to not splurge on these.

Although the brand doesn’t have bags that are perfect for brunches or outings, they do have belt bags that can be styled differently and we guess, you’ll have something for your outings too. Most of their collection is suited to fulfill all your shaadi needs.

Their price range starts from INR 3,000 and we feel it's all worth the price.