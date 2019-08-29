Dr. Jart+, Etude House & More: Get All The Cool Korean Skincare Products Here

If you know us even a little, you'd know how much we love Korean skincare products. And if you're anything like us, Bake Me Beauty will make you dance with joy!

Founded by Alisha Nischal, Bake Me Beauty has been around since August 2018 (we kind of feel bad about discovering this e-store just now!). It's a portal that curates the best of Korean products from stellar brands like Dr. Jart+, Skin 79, Blithe, Nature Republic, Tony Moly, Etude House, and a lot more. While you can always view and shop for products by brands, this e-store also lets you sort items as per your skin type, skin concern (UV protection, wrinkles, acne, hydration, redness etc), and the type of skincare products.

They actually stock everything from oil cleansers, sheet masks, and pore strips to body creams, eye masks, and essence. Want to know what we're currently eyeing? Too Cool For School's egg creams, and hair packs (starting at INR 1,695), Dr. Jart's rubber masks (INR 1,21), Etude House's Aloe Gel (I've tried their 99% aloe gel a few years ago and it's the freshest, lightest natural gel I've come across), and April Skin's pink clay piggy mask (INR 2,391). They stock so many cool products, and honestly, scrolling through Bake Me Beauty's website is in itself therapy! Don't believe us? Try it out for yourself.