Calling All Moms & Kids! Sign Up For This Tie & Dye Bandhani Workshop & Storytelling Session

A super fun tie-n-dye Bandhani workshop is happening at our fav spot - The Hut Cafe! It's a workshop being hosted especially for moms and little ones. You will get to make your own Bandhani patterns on fabrics, and, and take them home too. Know what's more awesome? This workshop will end with an interesting storytelling session for 4-8 year-olds! So, if you (or your kids) are looking for a fun bonding activity, register now!

Note: The ticket price for a mom and kid duo is INR 699, but if you're planning to get more kids to the event, you will have to shell out an additional INR 100 at the venue itself. Participants can also avail an additional 10% off on food and beverages at the cafe.

Price is inclusive of everything (fabrics, tools & paints). Now, all you have to do is register and gear up for a jolly good time.