A Royal Experience: Visit This Outlet For Their Amazing North Indian Delicacies!

Everyone thinks about being a royal once in a while. We all have heard that royalty consists of luxurious jewellery and clothing. These all things are experienced by the lucky once. But for everybody else, there's LAAT SAAB. The place is decorated in such a way that it'll make you're in some Laat Saab Haveli. There's are many small elements that will literally make you feel amazed! There were: Magazines cover on the table. Inverted colourful umbrella on lights. Treasure chest under the dining table. Contrasting colour windows. Huge paintings of Royal murals. Jeep representing BAR. There was a vibe when I visited along with some of my colleagues and a friend. We tried some of their recommended food items: Watermelon cooler: A super refreshing drink for the beginning. Dahi ke kebabs: These were very soft and delicious. Chicken 65: Chicken chunks cooked with onion and capsicum. M A I N_C O U R S E: Authoritywala meat: The best mutton you can have with plain rice or butter naan. Dal makhani: Amazing dal makhani cooked with selected spices along with butter. D E S S E R T: We tried gulab jamun and matka kulfi. Both are amazing to have, must try! The overall experience was very Royalish.