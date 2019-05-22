Beat The Heat Like A Nawab With These Lucknowi Kurtis

Breezy silhouettes and bright colors are a total yes in the summer and what a better way to keep yourself cool than to make a style statement along the way with these stunning Lucknowi Kurtis. Dilli Haat, INA is a mecca for a variety of Indian wear and amongst these, my favorites are Kurtas, Juttis and lot of Oxidised Jewellery. A traditional Kurti has always proved itself to be a versatile piece of clothing. You can pair it denim such as jeans or even shorts for an edgy indo-western look or go for the classic Indian look by pairing it with a pair of pants, palazzos, and salwar. In this look, I styled a white Lucknowi Kurti with matching white pants and a bright Kota dupatta for some color and charm. Accessorising is the key to elevate any look and Dilli Haat does not disappoint in the department. I'm wearing a pair of colorful swan earrings and oxidized silver anklets to add some zing to my look and finishing off with a pair of white juttis. "When in doubt, opt for ethnic wear".