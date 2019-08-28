From Pretty Fabrics To Stitching, This Little Boutique Has It All!

Silai is one of the best boutiques if you are living in sector 23 Gurgaon or nearby areas. This boutique gives you amazing fitting at really affordable rates. If you request then they can even make your dress in 1 day only. They even have wide range of running fabrics ranging from Rs100 /mtr and above. Also you can get suit materials here. Well I must say this little place is Gurgaon is simply the best place to get your clothes stitched.