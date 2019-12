Independent music promotion platform SoundTank is celebrating its one year anniversary and to make the night memorable, they've got Blackstratblues performing live at Auro. Blackstratblues is guitarist Warren Mendosa's instrumental project with classic rock and blues influences and their tunes are extremely melodious and memorable.

The performance is part of their new album tour, called 'When It's Time', and Phase 1 tickets are already sold out. Still reading? Get booking ASAP.