Want A Boho Wardrobe? Hit This Store For Budget Dresses, Crop Tops & Shoes

A stroll around the area threw up a bunch of small boutiques and we’re taking a few moments to focus on a new store in Old Camp {it’s so undiscovered it doesn’t even have a name or a shop number}. From fit-for-mommy tunics to off-shoulder dresses, the shop’s choc full of options. Printed pants and cute summer shorts also find a small space alongside the white sneakers everyone’s been obsessing about. The place looks like an H&M factory outlet meets Sarojini Nagar rolled into a compact store whose AC and a trial room make life so much easier. A bit of a bummer? The prices aren’t exactly throwaway – the tops begin at INR 350 and dresses at INR 800. But think of it this way: It’s still cheaper than the mall and has the luxury of an unhurried, not-dying-of-a-heatstroke shopping experience where you get to try and buy without being pushed and shoved.