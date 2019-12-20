Craving Some Macarons? Check Out Bread And More In GK1

Bakeries

Bread & More

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

N-17, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

View 3 Other Outlets

As a PSA to all macaron lovers, Bread and More, a patisserie in GK1, has an amazing selection of macarons.

Gimme The Lowdown

If you’re looking for small eats and don’t want to spend a bomb in GK 1, then go here. It’s also a great place for families and kids.

It’s decently big enough, but has a limited number of seats; mostly people come to get food packed. You can still enjoy the food there if you come in a small group, and it may even be perfect for those evening dates.

Macarons For The Win

I loved the macarons that they offer. There’s yummy Nutella, coffee, raspberry and strawberry macarons, all at just INR 60 a piece. They have some great savoury snacks on offer as well. ‘

Do take home a cake as they make some of the most delicious cakes in the city. Service is prompt so you can expect your food quickly.

#LBBTip: Please don’t miss the Giant Whoopie Pie for just INR 100 {rush for your sugar rush I say}. There is ample parking space at the GK 1 N-Block market so that won’t be an issue.

Other Outlets

Bread & More

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
4.3

C-21, Behind Mother Dairy, Vasant Vihar Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Bread & More

Chhattarpur, New Delhi

Mini Farms 1, Shop 1, Near Tivoli Garden, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

Bread & More

Sector 104, Noida

Shop F-4, ATS One Hamlet Market, Sector 104, Noida

