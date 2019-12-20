As a PSA to all macaron lovers, Bread and More, a patisserie in GK1, has an amazing selection of macarons.
Craving Some Macarons? Check Out Bread And More In GK1
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Gimme The Lowdown
If you’re looking for small eats and don’t want to spend a bomb in GK 1, then go here. It’s also a great place for families and kids.
It’s decently big enough, but has a limited number of seats; mostly people come to get food packed. You can still enjoy the food there if you come in a small group, and it may even be perfect for those evening dates.
Macarons For The Win
I loved the macarons that they offer. There’s yummy Nutella, coffee, raspberry and strawberry macarons, all at just INR 60 a piece. They have some great savoury snacks on offer as well. ‘
Do take home a cake as they make some of the most delicious cakes in the city. Service is prompt so you can expect your food quickly.
#LBBTip: Please don’t miss the Giant Whoopie Pie for just INR 100 {rush for your sugar rush I say}. There is ample parking space at the GK 1 N-Block market so that won’t be an issue.
