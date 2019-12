Colour coordinating by wearing the same colour is a big no. The bride and groom must both stand out in their own style and not blend into one another. But complementary clothing is definitely a good idea. For instance, the embroidery or detailing on the groom’s outfit can be the same {or similar} in colour to the bride’s outfit. Or, as another example, if the bride’s outfit is pink with blue detailing, the groom can wear a dark blue outfit. But there should be some sort of line between feminine and masculine colours; both mustn’t be dressed in the same, bright and vibrant colour.

For more tips, tricks and wedding photography hacks, follow Arjun Kartha here. For regular updates, follow him on Facebook here.

The original interview was posted on WedMeGood. You can read it here.