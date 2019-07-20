With our busy schedules, who has the time to put together a look and match accessories and still reach in time for meetings?! Which is why I've started swearing by co-ords lately, it's a no brainer honestly. Here's my personal favourite -
With This #Awesome Co-Ord Set, You're One-And-Done
Peplum Top & Printed Dhoti Set
Cocktail House has been crushing it with their amazing co-ord sets on LBB! They've got bright colours, out-of-the-box styles and so much more - all in sizes up till XXL!
This one features a super comfy peplum - lets you accentuate that waist, without the hassle of an additional belt. The multicoloured dhoti pants undoubtedly steal the show and trust me, they're really really comfy.
Coin Drop Round Earrings
I added a lil' more colour to my look with these quirky coin drop earrings. I love the Indigo - it's so hard to find! And the big, round shape? Got me so many compliments!
Two-Tone Weave Strap
Blue Baksa is definitely my one-stop solution for all my footwear emergencies! They've got something for every occasion - casual hangout sesh? Drinks? Work? Impromptu shopping spree? Done. I finished my look with these two-tone tan flats and they're honestly so so chic. Made in faux leather, the weave detail is unmissable. And the outsole? Takes me from work to drinks without my feet killing me!
