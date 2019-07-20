With This #Awesome Co-Ord Set, You're One-And-Done

Blue Baksa is definitely my one-stop solution for all my footwear emergencies! They've got something for every occasion - casual hangout sesh? Drinks? Work? Impromptu shopping spree? Done. I finished my look with these two-tone tan flats and they're honestly so so chic. Made in faux leather, the weave detail is unmissable. And the outsole? Takes me from work to drinks without my feet killing me!