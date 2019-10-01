A Cafe With A Pretty Decor, Board Games & Amazing Quick Bites!

Cafe Amsterdam: In Kalkaji, I have found an amazing new themed cafe that makes you feel of being in Amsterdam. This place is cosy with beautiful decor. They also have books & board games to play and have fun with your friends. Coming on food, I tried Dutch fries, Dam green pesto veg pasta, Spaghetti chicken bolognese, Rocket to the moon pizza and in the desserts, I had Dutch mini pancakes served with maple syrup and whipped cream. The food was really delicious and flavourful. I will recommend you to have Dutch fries and Dutch mini pancakes. So guys do visit this place and have an amazing day with your friends