A Sudden Craving For Dessert? Call The Cake City Patisserie

Birthday cakes, cookies, pies and tarts – bookmark The Cake City Patisserie in Gurgaon for all things sweet. We chanced upon their menu recently and can we just say how excited we are by their offerings?

A bakery is only as good as it’s finest, most moist cake and, from the reviews we’ve come by, The Cake City has quite a few of those. Choose from a Sacher Torte, Sugar-free Chocolate Cake, Gluten-Free Orange Cake and a bunch of baked cheesecakes and make the next birthday on your calendar even happier.

They have a salted caramel tart that looks divine, in addition to about eight other kinds of pies and tarts. We love their selection of macarons that are priced super reasonably and perfect for any unannounced cravings.

However, what truly sets The Cake City apart is their wonderful service. They’re happy to accommodate last-minute orders and deliver all across Gurgaon so that you can have your cake and eat in time, too. Place your orders through their website or by giving them a call.

Check out their menu here and get yourself a cookie. You deserve it.