Buying These Lamps, Made From Cardboard, Gear Chains & Thread, Is A Bright Idea

We scoured World Art Community for interesting lamps that would light up your house – made from corrugated cardboard, industrial waste, reclaimed wood and glass bottles, these pieces are super unusual. Across different price points, each of these would make for an interesting design element, whether you’re moving into a new home or planning a redo for one of your rooms.

Turquoise Blue String Lights From Tangle

Fashioned from thread, these are available in lots of colour combinations. While we think the turquoise blue is magical, you’re welcome to choose from pink, peach, black, red and white.

Where: Shop here

Price: INR 850

Vintage Bulb Table Lamp From Rubbish No More

Rubbish No More stays true to its name and refurbishes waste to wonderful – this lamp is made from wood that’s salvaged from packing crates. Coupled with the retro bulb, this lamp is a complete #throwback.

Where: Shop here

Price: INR 1,600

The Pineapple Pop Luminary From Orunie

Yes, this one is pricey but we’d highly recommend this hipster lamp if you’re looking to treat yourself to some funky home decor. 

Where: Shop here

Price: INR 5,000

Gear Chain Industrial Wall Light From Fos Lighting

Industrial-style lighting is all the rage, so we’re fairly certain this gear chain piece will appeal to your modern design sensibilities. Go ahead, treat yourself.

Where: Shop here

Price: INR 4,975

Skyliner From Shady Ideas

Shady Ideas manufactures close to 3,000 lamps every month, made from recycled acrylic and handmade paper. A celebration of the diversity of different cities, set apart by the buildings, traffic, noise and light, we’d definitely buy this as an ode to the big city life.

Where: Shop here

Price: INR 4,355

Kettle Lamp Aquamarine From PoppadumArt

A pop of colour, PoppadumArt’s products are kitschy, bright and bold. This Kettle Lamp in eye-catching aquamarine is no exception – we love this for kitchen spaces or gardens.

Where: Shop here

Price: INR 3,000

light.FLAURA.Cactii From Hari Kara

This succulent lamp is almost magical, with the added bonus of never having to water it.

Where: Shop here

Price: INR 2,475 {currently on discount}

Foliage Love - Cylindrical Hanging/Table Lamp From Studio Moya

If you’re setting up your first home, adorn it with this lamp. Printed with peacocks dancing amidst foliage, it’s supposed to signify good luck.

Where: Shop here

Price: INR 900

Vintage Pendant Lamp From Untold Homes

Like your lights simple and classy? Look no further than this black vintage-style lamp – it would look great in an artist’s studio or hanging above your reading corner.

Where: Shop here

Price: INR 899

Colourful Owl Night Lamp From Kavi

Up all night? Let this multi-coloured owl keep you company.

Where: Shop here

Price: INR 1,299

Room Partition Lamp From Purple Curtain

Go big or go home, this partition lamp measures 5.5ft by 4 ft so it can be used for its intended purpose, a solo source of light or a wall mounted piece. Regardless of how you decorate with this, it’ll be a conversation-starter for sure.

Where: Shop here

Price: INR 10,000

Cfocat Table Lamp From

Sylvn Studio uses corrugated cardboard to make these deceptive lamps – who’d have thought cardboard could be so expertly twisted into this Cfocat lamp?

Where: Shop here

Price: INR 2,100