Surprise Your Kids: Shop Toy Cars, Bikes & Cycles From This Market

If you are planning to buy toys, motorbikes, battery operated cars for your kids, then Cycle Market at Jhandewalan is the place to go. Located in a small complex, the area has almost all kinds of shops for toys, games, strollers, prams, and party items - all available at wholesale prices. Although the market is known for cycles for adults as well as kids, the majority of the crowd is seen at these toys shop. A battery-operated car that costs INR 11,000 to INR 13,000 at a retail shop can be bought for INR 7,000 to INR 8,000 from here. And of course, it all depends on your bargaining skills. And other toys which cost around INR 400 to INR 500 can be easily bought for INR 250 approx. So what I'm saying is this is the best place to go if you want to surprise your kids without burning a hole in your pocket.