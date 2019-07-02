Checkout This Van For Amazing Chinese Food In Rajouri!

This van in Rajouri Garden has some amazing Chinese food at decent prices. What I love most about Unique Tasty Bites is they have a good quantity and yet don't compromise with the quality. If you are someone who loves Chinese Desi style then this place is definitely for you. They have enough space for you to park your car and enjoy your food comfortably. You don't even need to get out of the car as they come to Take your order as well as bring it to you.