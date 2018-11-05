Drop By This Sweet Shop For Coconut Burfi, Sev Burfi & Pineapple Barfi

Sweet Shops

New Bharat Sweets Corner

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

O-5, Main Market Road, Near Lal Sai Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

This small mithai shop in the ever-buzzing Lajpat Nagar market is a hidden gem. My family loves to gorge on the sweet delights offered by this shop. While I don't have a sweet tooth, I love the barfis sold at this store. The sweets are prepared in desi ghee and are properly packed in butter paper. My recommendations - pineapple barfi, coconut barfi, pista barfi, and Karachi halwa. This place also makes a unique mithai - Sev Ki Barfi. The taste is rich and decadent. If you have a sweet tooth, you should visit this place, and you won't be disappointed with the quality and the taste.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

